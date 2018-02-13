Waterlogged pitch forces Thatcham to postpone cup match

THATCHAM Town's Berks & Bucks quarter-final cup game against Woodley United has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Kingfishers were due to play the last eight tie at Waterside Park on Tuesday evening, but due to wet weather over the last few days, the game will not go ahead.

Danny Robinson's men played at home on Saturday despite many other games in the area being called off and it is believed that the pitch hasn't had time to recover.

Thatcham are due to host Windsor this weekend in the Hellenic League as they look to extend their win-streak of 20 games.

A date for the cup tie is expected to be announced soon.