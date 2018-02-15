Ladies captain Goss delighted with another win

NEWBURY & Thatcham Ladies continued their push for the Trysports Three Counties League Premier Division 2 title as they beat Amersham & Chalfont Ladies 2-1.

The result for the home side in this top of the table clash moved them six points clear at the top of the division.

Ladies captain, Gemma Goss was extremely proud with her sides performance against an inform Amersham – especially with how quickly they started the game.

She said: “We started off very strong as we usually fall behind in the first 10 minutes. Our first goal came inside this period with Rachel Mulvany scoring first.”

The win for Newbury extended their run to 10 games unbeaten as they target the division title.

Goss was pleased at how Newbury condemned the visitors to very few attacks for the majority of the game, especially in the first half.

She said: “We displayed strength in the midfield with Hannah Jones and Laura Wells keeping the ball in the oppositions half and we finished the half in front.

“After the break, we also produced some strong play in defence with player of the match Ellie Hannam, Annalie Thomasson, Lotti Cargen and Annabel Chaffey all contributing greatly,” Goss added.

After a number of attacking runs from Charli Pratt, Sophie Harrop, Lauren Culley, Hannah Ellis and Goss herself, the pressure increased well into the Amersham half.

Newbury’s second goal came from a well worked short corner between Jones and Pratt, with Jones netting the ball into the back of the net to give them breathing space.

Although the visitors did pull a goal back late on, the hosts held on for the win.

The Newbury captain said: “Even though we didn’t manage to keep a clean sheet, Ella Whiting did manage to keep up on top as she produced a number of vital saves to help us over the line.”

Newbury are now in a commanding position at the top of the table and are well on the way to promotion into Trysports Premier Division 1.