Crusaders make changes to management squad

HUNGERFORD Town have announced that joint-manager Jon Boardman and assistant manager Gary MacDonald have left the club.

The decision comes after a recent reductions in the playing budget which has forced the club to make the difficult decision.

Ian Herring, also joint-manager of the Crusaders will take sole charge of the club as he aims to keep them in the National League South.

Boardman and Herring took control of the side after former manager Bobby Wilkinson departed Bulpit Lane after just five league games back in August.

However, after some difficult results this season, Hungerford sit in 18th in the National League South, just six points from safety.

The club suffered a 2-0 away defeat to promotion chasing Havant & Waterlooville last weekend.

The Crusaders don't play again until February 27 - when they travel to Hampton & Richmond in the league.