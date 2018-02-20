Fell returns to deliver a knockout blow

THAMES Valley ABC boxer Leon Fell boxed at a recent dinner show held by the City of Gloucester Boxing Club.

Leon 16 years of age boxed Henry Whayman 17 years of age.

The first round Whayman was the more aggressive boxing out of the southpaw stance which resulted in Fell being caught by his opponents favoured right and left combination.

Fell however was not phased by Whayman and responded with a neat double jab and solid right hand forcing his opponents head back.

Throughout the first round there was a number of well worked exchanges.

In the second round, Fell used his height and reach to his advantage by catching his opponent with the heavier punches which resulted in Whayman receiving a standing eight count.

Towards the latter stages of round two, Fell was full of confidence which was evident by his constant switching between orthodox and southpaw stance which allowed him to have greater fluency and land more telling blows.

Fell continued to pile the pressure on his opponent and once he had got him on the ropes Whayman turned away from Fell's onslaught which resulted in the referee intervening and giving Whayman a talking to about defending yourself at all times.

Seconds after the referee resumed the contest the bell rang ending the second round.

Fell was full of enthusiasm for the third and final round however Whayman's corner retired him on the stall.

It was an excellent performance from Fell who well and truly blew off the cobwebs having not boxed for over three years.