Crusaders arrange open forum after recent decisions at the club

HUNGERFORD Town will be holding an open forum at Bulpit Lane tonight (7pm) to inform supporters of the recent upheaval at the club.

It was announced at the weekend that the Crusaders would be releasing joint manager Jon Boardman and assistant Gary MacDonald as a result of plans to tighten the playing budget at the club.

And with a number of significant changes being made at Bulpit Lane, the forum will give fans the latest news from the club.

Club secretary Mike Hall explained the reasoning behind the decision to stage the event. He said: “The forum gives the opportunity for supporters to come along and discuss the club matters.

“These type of meetings give more information than a club statement, and the idea was primarily for the supporters to be able to talk to the board.”

He added: “We have had to put these measures in place to protect the future of the club. It’s not just a football-based decision, it’s a club-based decision too.

“As we are a membership club, we have that responsibility to have a debt-free set of accounts.

“On that basis, our projections of budgeting till the end of the year was going to leave us with a serious deficit if we didn’t do anything about it.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Ian Herring would take sole charge of the team.

Hall revealed that Herring has held meetings with the Crusaders squad, both as a team and individually, to make them aware of what has happened at the club.