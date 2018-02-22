Robinson confident Kingfishers will relish cup tie

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson believes his side will thrive in front of a 2,000 crowd in the last eight of the FA Vase at Melksham on Saturday.

Town’s 21-match winning run came to an end this week as they were held 2-2 by fellow Vase quarter-finalists Windsor in the Hellenic Premier Division.

But Robinson believes his players will relish the chance to play in front of a much bigger crowd.

He said: “You have to look at the Bromsgrove game – there were over 700 fans here which produced a hot atmosphere.

“The players thrived on it – it was probably our best performance of the season.

“One thing we have here is big game players, the bigger the match is the better their performances are. That’s why we have got this far in the Vase.

“I think they’ll relish the opportunity, and win, lose or draw, I know my players will give a good account of themselves on Saturday.”

Robinson was ‘full of admiration’ for his side after seeing them come from behind twice to draw with Windsor at Waterside Park.

The Kingfishers responded within minutes on both occasions after twice falling behind and Robinson was proud of his team’s character.

Although the winning streak has ended, Thatcham have not suffered a defeat since October.

Speaking after the Windsor match, Robinson said: “I’m proud. We are still unbeaten – to go behind twice, it showed character to come back into the game.

“I’m full of admiration for my players – they can hold their heads high. It’s a mark of how far the club has come.”

Despite the draw, the Kingfishers boss is still delighted with how the season is going.

As well as chasing for promotion, Thatcham are in the last eight of both the Berks & Bucks Cup and the FA Vase.

He said: “We shouldn’t be disappointed with a draw against a very good side – two seasons ago we would have lost that.

“It shows collectively as a club, we are moving in the right way

“On the run that we’ve had, to haul ourselves back into the title race and reach the quarter-final of the Vase and the Berks and Bucks Cup demonstrates the togetherness of my players.”