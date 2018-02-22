Dolan aware of the tough task ahead

TADLEY Calleva manager Danny Dolan believes that the Sydenhams Wessex league is one of the most challenging divisions in the country.

The Tadders suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Tuesday night, losing 1-0 to fellow promotion rivals Andover New Street.

Tadley sit in fifth position in the Sydenhams division one, five points behind Andover who moved top after the victory.

Despite the loss, Dolan feels his side should have taken something away from Foxcotte Park on Tuesday.

“We pretty much dominated the game if im honest, we had five glorious chances.

“In my opinion you don’t lose to the same team twice if you are serious about promotion.

“I’ve addressed my players and they know what exactly is going on. We’ve got another tough game on Saturday against Stoneham.” He added.

However, Dolan’s side have a number of games in hand on several of the teams above, giving them a fantastic opportunity for promotion this season.

Calleva welcome AFC Stoneham to Barlows Park on Saturday, and one point separates the two sides heading into the clash.

In division one, the top three sides secure promotion to the premier division, and the Tadders manager admitted that finishing in one of these spots was his pre-season ambition.

Saturday’s fixture for Tadley is one of three consecutive home fixtures and Dolan is aware that the challenge will be tough.

“Our goal was top three this season and we’re making it hard for ourselves,” he said.

“At this level and in this league, it’s probably one of the most competitive divisions in the country at this standard.

“It’s a tough unforgiven league and it’s proved that anyone can beat anybody really.” Dolan concluded