go

Swimmers are off to a solid start

Newbury prepare to host the second round of the competition

Swimmers are off to a solid start

Newbury District Swimming Club got its Thames Valley Junior League campaign off to a solid start at Bracknell on Saturday.

The club sit fourth in the overall standings after the first round of the competition, which is for swimmers aged between nine and 12 years.

It was the first taste of a gala for many of the younger children who took part.

The club will host the next round of the junior league at Northcroft Leisure Centre on March 17.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Lane closures to hit the A34 and M4

roadworks

Prison for veteran conwoman

Prison for veteran conwoman

Vicious town centre attack caused life-changing injuries

Court

Newbury man who terrorised woman avoids jail

Court No.1 New

Sport

Thatcham aiming to break club record with cup win
Sport

Thatcham aiming to break club record with cup win

The Kingfishers will reach the FA Vase semi-final for the first time in their history if they win on Saturday

 
Herring targets National League South safety
Sport

Herring targets National League South safety

The new Hungerford manager admits there is only one goal from now until the end of the season

 
Sport

Swimmers off to a solid start

 
Sport

Dolan aware of the tough task ahead

 
Sport

Robinson confident Kingfishers will relish cup tie

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33