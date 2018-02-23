Swimmers are off to a solid start

Newbury District Swimming Club got its Thames Valley Junior League campaign off to a solid start at Bracknell on Saturday.

The club sit fourth in the overall standings after the first round of the competition, which is for swimmers aged between nine and 12 years.

It was the first taste of a gala for many of the younger children who took part.

The club will host the next round of the junior league at Northcroft Leisure Centre on March 17.