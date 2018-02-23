Herring targets National League South safety

NEWLY appointed Hungerford Town manager Ian Herring has admitted that his only aim is keeping the club in the National League South.

The former player/manager was given responsibility at the club after Jon Boardman and Gary MacDonald were relieved of their duties at Bulpit Lane.

The Crusaders announced significant changes to their playing budget which resulted in the club making amendments to their backroom staff.

Herring revealed ‘mixed emotions’ when he was offered the chance to take sole charge of the club and placed on record his gratitude towards Boardman.

He said: “Jon has been a great servant to the football club who I know as a player first and foremost. To hear the news that him and Gary were to leave the football club was initially upsetting.”

Herring also discussed the future of the club and what happens next for Hungerford to move forward together.

He said: “The long term future at the club is what they are trying to secure, it’s a members club and Hungerford Town have to be secure for them.

“Long after I go and all the players go, the club still needs to be there, so that’s the main aim of what’s been happening over the past few weeks,” he added.

The Crusaders are five points from safety in the division and face a number of difficult fixtures in the coming weeks.

Hungerford’s next four fixtures see them play Hampton & Richmond, Truro, Chelmsford City and St Albans, who all sit in the top seven of the division.

Herring’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat away at Havant & Waterlooville last Saturday with Jason Prior scoring twice to inflict a 14th league defeat of the season.

Despite the difficult task ahead, Herring is determined to secure their league status for next year.

He said: “We are in a precarious place in the table and the initial challenge is to secure National League South football for next season.

That’s the thoughts in my head and the clubs too as they want this level of football now more than ever.”

The club also have to play fellow league strugglers Concord Rangers, Whitehawk and Poole Town before the season is out, giving them possible hope of survival.

The trip to Hampton & Richmond on Tuesday night is next for the club as their league match with Wealdstone has been re-scheduled due to their opposition involved in FA Vase action.