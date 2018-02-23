Thatcham aiming to break club record with cup win

THATCHAM Town will be aiming to break a club-record on Saturday afternoon as they travel to Melksham Town in the FA Vase quarter-final.

It’s only the second time the club have reached this stage, having done so during the 1988/89 season, but fell short of the semi-final stage after losing 2-0 to Hungerford Town.

However, the club are in fantastic form this time round and maintain a 23-game unbeaten run which stretches back to October.

Like Thatcham, Melksham are enjoying their football too and currently sit third in the Western League Premier Division.

Saturday’s opposition are eight points behind league leaders, Street and were eliminated from the Les Phillips Cup last weekend after losing 2-1 to Brislington.

The Kingfishers manager Danny Robinson was aware of the threat that any remaining side in the competition could cause his side.

Thatcham have enjoyed their run in the competition which started back in October when they beat Horsham YMCA in the first round.

Since then, they have gone onto eliminate four more teams including Biggleswade and Bromsgrove Sporting and will certainly fancy their chances in the quarter-final.

Melksham are familiar with opponents in the Hellenic League as they beat Wantage Town in the second round of the competition.

Both sides will be aiming to make it one step closer to Wembley when they meet this weekend, with over 2000 supporters expected to watch the last eight clash.