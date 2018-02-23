go

Boardman full of praise for Crusaders

The former joint-manager of Hungerford couldn't have asked for more from the club

Liam Headd

Reporter:

Liam Headd

FORMER Hungerford Town manager Jon Boardman didn’t expect his time with the club to ‘go as well as it did’ during the eight years he spent there.

Last week, the Crusaders announced that they would be revamping their management team in order to tighten the playing budget.

As a result of the clubs decision, Boardman along with assistant manager Gary MacDonald were ultimately sacrificed.

Obviously disappointed, Boardman explained his thoughts after the call was made before thanking the club he spent the majority of his career at.

He said: “I’ve been at the club a long time and I’ve had some unbelievable memories, and as much as it was a challenge, I really enjoyed my time as manager.

“I’m aware of the position the club are in,” he said. “They have to cut costs and I understand it’s better for the overall wellbeing of the club and the chairman and the committee have to take this into account.”

Boardman was appointed as joint-manager earlier in the season along with Ian Herring after Bobby Wilkinson’s departure to Wealdstone.

Despite still recovering from an operation before Christmas, the 37-year-old believes he could still play football if he overcomes the injury.

“The first thing is to get back fit and complete some proper rehab with the physio I work with. 

“I’m still relatively fit and if I can get over this injury I will see what’s round the corner.”

Boardman praised the supporters and the staff at Bulpit Lane and believes he did the best he could have done at the club.

“I could never have wished for it to go as well as it did. I wish them all the very best for the future and hope the club can get a bit of stability on and off the pitch and move forward.”

Boardman concluded: “It’s a really great club with a fantastic core of people and I always tried to do my best for the club and I’ll always be grateful for what they did for me.”

Boardman full of praise for Crusaders
Boardman full of praise for Crusaders

