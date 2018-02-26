Kingfishers face 1874 Northwich in FA Vase last four

THATCHAM Town will face 1874 Northwich in the semi-final of the FA Vase, with a place at Wembley Stadium a reward for the winners.

The two sides will face each other over two legs to decide who will reach the final of the competition and face either Marske United or Stockton Town.

The first leg will take place at Waterside Park on Saturday 17th March with the second leg taking place the following weekend away at Northwich.

In the other semi-final match, Marske will play at home in their first leg before travelling the short distance to Stockton in the second leg.

As well as this, the Kingfishers found out that they will face Chesham United in the semi-final of the Berks & Bucks cup as they aim to finish strong this season.