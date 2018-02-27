go

Bad weather forces more matches to be postponed

Both Hungerford Town and Tadley Calleva have had their matches called off

BOTH Tadley Calleva and Hungerford Town have had their respective league matches postponed this evening due to frozen pitches.

Tadley were due to host Folland Sports at Barlows Park in the Sydenhams Wessex division one, aiming to bounce back after two successive defeats.

However, after a pitch inspection shortly after 1pm, the match was called off as the pitch was deemed unplayable.

Tadley now host Downtown at home on Saturday afternoon.

In the National League south, Hungerford were due to travel to Hampton & Richmond but again due to the cold temperatures, the game was postponed earlier today.

The Crusaders have yet to play a match since changing their management team and are scheduled to play Truro City away from home on Saturday.

Both games will be played at a later date.

Sport

