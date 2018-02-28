Kingfishers make double swoop ahead of crucial period

THATCHAM Town have made two new signings as the club get set for a busy end to the season, which includes two domestic cup semi-finals.

Gavin James, brother of current Kingfishers player Ashleigh, has signed for the club on a dual registration from Slough Town.

In the 2014/15 season, James helped Flackwell Heath to the Hellenic League title scoring over 40 goals for the club.

Further to this, he also received an international call-up for St Vincent & The Grenadines.

Since then, he has had spells at Maidenhead United and Slough.

Danny Robinson has also bolstered his defence as Josh Maddison has joined the club.

Maddison has Wessex Premier League experience with Horndean, Baffins Milton Rovers and AFC Portchester and is familiar with playing either right-back or centre back.

Meanwhile, forward Anthony White has departed the club for Highmoor Ibis.

White made 11 appearances for the Kingfishers and has moved to the fellow Hellenic League outfit.