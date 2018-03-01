go

Shane dreaming of Wembley appearance

The Kingfishers are two games away from a possible cup final at the national stadium

Liam Headd

Reporter:

Liam Headd

THATCHAM striker Shane Cooper-Clark could hardly contain his excitement after his side reached the last four of the FA Vase.

The Kingfishers striker played the full 90 minutes as his teammate Ekow Elliott fired them into the semi-final of the competition after an injury-time winner at Melksham.

Cooper-Clark, who is enjoying a fantastic season with 43 goals already in the bag, expressed his delight after the win.

“It’s brilliant, I’m ecstatic,” he said.

“I can’t describe how I am feeling at the minute – it’s just brilliant that we are through and on to the next one.”

A win for the Kingfishers and results elsewhere means that they are the only side representing the south with Marske United, Stockton Town and 1874 Northwich making up the semi-final draw.

Cooper-Clark is aware of the challenge they face if they are to get to Wembley this season and admitted that playing at the national stadium has crossed their minds.

He said: “Of course it comes into your head, but you have to take every game as it comes.

“The next game will be two legs, so it’s going to be difficult because we’ll have to go away as well.

“It’s in the back of your mind. It’s crazy – two more games and we could be there,” he added.

The Thatcham players were followed by an increased number of supporters and the club’s leading goal scorer said the late winner in front of them was a great feeling.

He said: “The late winner makes it better, especially in front of the fans who have travelled down in their numbers.”

Shane dreaming of Wembley appearance
