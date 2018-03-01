Newbury postpone racing this weekend

AFTER two inspections at Newbury Racecourse, it has been confirmed that race meetings on Friday and Saturday have been cancelled.

There was due to be a number of races taking place this weekend but as a result of the current weather conditions, all racing has been postponed.

The course was due to host the Mencap Charity Raceday on March 2 before the Greatwood Charity Raceday on March 3.

The next scheduled meetings at Newbury will now be on Friday 23rd March and Saturday 24th March - which will conclude the jump season for this year.