Newbury postpone racing this weekend

After two inspections at the course there will be no horse racing this weekend

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

Newbury postpone racing this weekend

AFTER two inspections at Newbury Racecourse, it has been confirmed that race meetings on Friday and Saturday have been cancelled.

There was due to be a number of races taking place this weekend but as a result of the current weather conditions, all racing has been postponed.

The course was due to host the Mencap Charity Raceday on March 2 before the Greatwood Charity Raceday on March 3.

The next scheduled meetings at Newbury will now be on Friday 23rd March and Saturday 24th March - which will conclude the jump season for this year.

Newbury postpone racing this weekend
Newbury postpone racing this weekend

After two inspections at the course there will be no horse racing this weekend

 
