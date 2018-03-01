Ladies close in on Division 2 title after Phoenix win

Council challenged to justify £50 green bin collection charge
NEWBURY & Thatcham Ladies first team have moved a step closer to winning Trysport League Premier Division 2 after a 2-1 win against Phoenix & Ranelagh.
Goals from Hannah Jones and Sophie Harrop helped their side to the win, and Newbury now have an eight-point lead at the top of the division.
Captain Gemma Goss was pleased with her side’s display against Phoenix after losing to them in the return fixture.
She said: “It was a tough game as we had lost 5-2 to them earlier on in the season.
“We started out strong against a Phoenix, who are in third place, with solid defence from Annalie Thomasson, Lotti Cargen, Annabel Chaffey and Hayley Steward keeping any attacks away from the goal.”
Newbury’s first goal came from a short corner as Jones’ shot straight down the middle of the goal gave them a 1-0 lead at half-time.
Goss said: “After half time we knew we needed another goal to be safe in this game.
“Jones played a long ball through to Harrop up front, and she went around the Phoenix keeper to score our second goal.
“Although we didn’t keep a clean sheet with Phoenix managing to get a goal past Ella Whiting, we knew we had done enough already to win the game.”
With this win Newbury are now guaranteed a top-two finish and are currently well on the way to winning the league going into the final few games of the season.
Videos
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News