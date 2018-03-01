Ladies close in on Division 2 title after Phoenix win

NEWBURY & Thatcham Ladies first team have moved a step closer to winning Trysport League Premier Division 2 after a 2-1 win against Phoenix & Ranelagh.

Goals from Hannah Jones and Sophie Harrop helped their side to the win, and Newbury now have an eight-point lead at the top of the division.

Captain Gemma Goss was pleased with her side’s display against Phoenix after losing to them in the return fixture.

She said: “It was a tough game as we had lost 5-2 to them earlier on in the season.

“We started out strong against a Phoenix, who are in third place, with solid defence from Annalie Thomasson, Lotti Cargen, Annabel Chaffey and Hayley Steward keeping any attacks away from the goal.”

Newbury’s first goal came from a short corner as Jones’ shot straight down the middle of the goal gave them a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Goss said: “After half time we knew we needed another goal to be safe in this game.

“Jones played a long ball through to Harrop up front, and she went around the Phoenix keeper to score our second goal.

“Although we didn’t keep a clean sheet with Phoenix managing to get a goal past Ella Whiting, we knew we had done enough already to win the game.”

With this win Newbury are now guaranteed a top-two finish and are currently well on the way to winning the league going into the final few games of the season.