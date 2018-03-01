Fans forum clears the air at Hungerford

THE Hungerford Town first-team squad have all agreed to take a 15-per-cent pay cut, it was revealed at Hungerford Town’s open forum last week.

Club secretary Mike Hall, trustees Steve Skipworth and Simon Liddiard and hospitality manager Norman Matthews addressed more than 60 supporters about the club’s current situation after a number of significant changes were made.

Last week it was revealed that there would be a reduction in the playing budget and joint-manager Jon Boardman and assistant Gary MacDonald would be leaving the club.

And just days after the management re-shuffle which resulted in Ian Herring taking sole charge of the team, members of the board answered questions any supporters had.

The decision to stage the meeting at Bulpit Lane was because the club wanted to give the fans the opportunity to find out the current affairs at the club.

Before the forum started, Skipworth said: “We just want to let you know that these decisions have been made in the interest of our members.

“The club is currently in the strongest state it has ever been in and everything that’s been done has been done to protect our members, because it is a members club.”

Although the club has been struggling for form, Skipworth made it clear that their main intention is to remain in the National League South.

Being able to keep their league status ensures that attendance levels will continue to rise and it increases the opportunity to secure more sponsors and investments at the club.

Skipworth revealed that there was a contract in place for Herring next season.

The club will aim to bring a number of players in through the loan system, while Herring will also be monitoring Hungerford’s youth squad to see if anyone can make the jump up to the first team.

It was also confirmed that Gareth Thomas’ loan deal to Thatcham Town was made permanent while striker Stefan Brown has also left the club.

It was revealed that Brown picked up an injury and is unlikely to play again this season. As a result, he came out of his contract with the club, but still remains on their radar for next year.

As far as developments at Bulpit Lane are concerned, there is progress for creating a new stand.

Further to this, it was also confirmed that the players will not train at the stadium facilities next season in order to protect the pitch.