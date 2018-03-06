go

Event rider opens stable door

On Saturday, Will Rawlin will open his yard door for eventing fans to enjoy the day out

Liam Headd

Reporter:

Liam Headd

Event rider opens stable door

HUNGERFORD based rider Will Rawlin opens up his yard so eventing fans can enjoy a day out and learn what it’s like having a team of event horses.

The 2018 British Eventing season is rapidly approaching. Riders from up and down the country are eagerly awaiting the whistle and are all geared up to get out of the start box. As a rider yourself, or as a fan...

Have you ever wondered how event riders prepare themselves and their horses for the season?

Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes and how an event horse is managed?

Have you ever wondered what the professional riders work on in their lessons?

Now is the time to find out – Will Rawlin Eventing is opening its gates and inviting eventing fans into their yard to see how it all happens.

On Saturday 10th March from 10.45 – 2.00pm, eventing fans will be able to:-

  • Meet and chat to the team whilst enjoying The Rawlin family hospitality.
  • Enjoy a horse presentation; find out each of their history and competition and training plans for 2018.
  • Watch Will Rawlin being coached in Dressage and Show Jumping with International Coach John Bowen
  • Get Top Tips from the teams Top Spec Nutritionist
  • Learn what equipment Will uses to assist in maintaining the horses.
  • Find out how to become part of Will Rawlin Eventing for the season whilst enjoying complimentary homemade biscuits, hot drinks and a light lunch.

Entrance is free although Team Rawlin will be supporting The Willberry Wonder Pony Charity so a donation of £5 would be very welcome on arrival to donate to this amazing charity.

Tickets Available: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/will-rawlin-eventing-open-day-supporting-willberry-wonder-pony-tickets-42562762368?aff=es2

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Heartfelt tributes paid to popular and long-serving solicitor

Town's popular and long-serving solicitor has dies

Newbury man charged with two counts of rape

Newbury man charged with two counts of rape

Newbury man arrested in connection with rape investigation

Newbury man arrested in connection with rape investigation

Police hunting suspected rapist who may be posing as taxi driver in Newbury

Police on the hunt for 'predatory offender' following two rapes in Newbury

Sport

Event rider opens stable door
Sport

Event rider opens stable door

On Saturday, Will Rawlin will open his yard door for eventing fans to enjoy the day out

 
Fans forum clears the air at Hungerford
Sport

Fans forum clears the air at Hungerford

The open forum took place at Bulpit Lane explaining what's happened

 
Sport

Ladies close in on Division 2 title after Phoenix win

 
Sport

Newbury postpone racing this weekend

1comment

 
Sport

Shane dreaming of Wembley appearance

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33