Event rider opens stable door

HUNGERFORD based rider Will Rawlin opens up his yard so eventing fans can enjoy a day out and learn what it’s like having a team of event horses.

The 2018 British Eventing season is rapidly approaching. Riders from up and down the country are eagerly awaiting the whistle and are all geared up to get out of the start box. As a rider yourself, or as a fan...

Have you ever wondered how event riders prepare themselves and their horses for the season?

Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes and how an event horse is managed?

Have you ever wondered what the professional riders work on in their lessons?

Now is the time to find out – Will Rawlin Eventing is opening its gates and inviting eventing fans into their yard to see how it all happens.

On Saturday 10th March from 10.45 – 2.00pm, eventing fans will be able to:-

Meet and chat to the team whilst enjoying The Rawlin family hospitality.

Enjoy a horse presentation; find out each of their history and competition and training plans for 2018.

Watch Will Rawlin being coached in Dressage and Show Jumping with International Coach John Bowen

Get Top Tips from the teams Top Spec Nutritionist

Learn what equipment Will uses to assist in maintaining the horses.

Find out how to become part of Will Rawlin Eventing for the season whilst enjoying complimentary homemade biscuits, hot drinks and a light lunch.

Entrance is free although Team Rawlin will be supporting The Willberry Wonder Pony Charity so a donation of £5 would be very welcome on arrival to donate to this amazing charity.

Tickets Available: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/will-rawlin-eventing-open-day-supporting-willberry-wonder-pony-tickets-42562762368?aff=es2