Herring targeting two strong performances

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring is hoping to see two positive performances against Chelmsford City and St Albans City.

The Crusaders welcome Chelmsford to Bulpit Lane on Saturday before hosting St Albans just two days later as Herring’s side continue to fight for their National League South status.

Hungerford are just five points above the relegation zone and two consecutive home games could have an impact at the end of the season.

Herring has yet to take charge of his first game in sole charge of the club and two games in three days will provide a stern test for himself and his team.

He said: “Both games are going to be tough, but our first focus is on this Saturday.

“Chelmsford are going well, we managed to get a late draw down at their place which is good and we’ll be preparing for that one.”

The Crusaders manager is hoping to have a number of players back and available for selection ahead of the weekend’s clash with the Clarets, as well as the season run-in.

He said: “Rhys Tyler is progressing well, he would have been able to start on the bench in the Hampton game.

“Also, Matty Partridge is back in training, which is good, and we’ll be looking to get him involved and get him minutes on the pitch because he’s had a long time out.”

Despite being in the thick of a relegation battle, Herring remains confident ahead of some difficult fixtures.

He said: “It’s been a busy couple of weeks off the pitch trying to get things ready to make us stronger on the pitch.

“It’ll be nice after everything that has gone on to have a couple of home games and put in two good performances to give the supporters something to shout and cheer about.”

The game on Saturday will be the first time that Hungerford will be playing a game at Bulpit Lane since their 1-1 draw with Bognor Regis on January 27.

The Crusaders’ last three National League South games have all been postponed and it’s been almost a month since they last played – 2-0 defeat to Havant & Waterlooville on February 17.