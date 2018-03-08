Robinson full of praise for Kingfishers squad

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson admitted that he has “never worked with a squad as strong” as the one he has currently got.

The Kingfishers are second in the Hellenic League Premier Division, as well as semi-finalists in the FA Vase and the Berks & Bucks Cup.

Robinson’s men travel to Brackley Town Saints on Saturday aiming to continue their push for promotion and the Thatcham boss is aware of the task ahead.

He said: “Brackley are a good side – they’re a young side and they play good football it’s always a test.

“We have to make sure that we’re switched on at all times and that we concentrate for 90 minutes, because it will be a tough test.”

Tom Moran, who missed the dramatic victory against Melksham in the FA Vase, is available for selection after recovering from a hamstring injury.

He said: “I’ve got a headache, I have about 20 players to choose from. It is a great headache, especially with the players that we’ve got.

“They are all good players and I normally say that it doesn’t matter what side I put out because the side is always full of quality.”

The Kingfishers have a busy month ahead, with six games still to play in March, including the two legs in the semi-final of the FA Vase against 1874 Northwich.

Despite the difficult month ahead, Robinson has every confidence in his squad.

He said: “I work with 20 fabulous players and in their right, they can all start, they all do their job and play to the best of their ability.

“I have never worked with a squad this strong.”

The Kingfishers also face Windsor and Didcot Town in two separate cup quarter-finals as well a trip to leaders Highworth Town.

Thatcham are five points behind Highworth with a game in hand.