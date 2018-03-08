Dolan wants a reaction from Tadley players

TADLEY Calleva manager Danny Dolan wants a reaction from his team after a poor run of form which has seen them lose their last three games.

Tadley suffered a 5-2 defeat away to US Portsmouth on Tuesday night and they have not won a league game since January 13.

Despite the recent dip in form, they’re currently fifth in the league, seven points off a promotion place with a game in hand on a couple of teams above.

Dolan’s men face Fawley away on Saturday before a trip to Romsey Town three days later as they attempt to get back into the promotion race.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Fawley, Dolan said: "We need to try and be as confident as we can go into the game and just try to start enjoying it again."

Tadley have only won two games since the turn of the year, but Dolan believes results will come once they win again.

He said: "We have to get through this bad spell.

"I’m sure that when we get a result, we’ll kick back into gear and get a bit of form going."

However, a number of players are still missing for Dolan and he believes this has had an impact on performances.

He said: "I’m missing three key players in Danny Vickers, Scott Kinge and captain, Sean Dallimore.

"We haven’t been the same since we lost these players at Christmas and we’ve struggled to replace them."