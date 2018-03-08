go

Dolan wants a reaction from Tadley players

Tadley Calleva have lost their last three games and Danny Dolan wants a positive response

Liam Headd

Reporter:

Liam Headd

Dolan wants a reaction from Tadley players

TADLEY Calleva manager Danny Dolan wants a reaction from his team after a poor run of form which has seen them lose their last three games.

Tadley suffered a 5-2 defeat away to US Portsmouth on Tuesday night and they have not won a league game since January 13.

Despite the recent dip in form, they’re currently fifth in the league, seven points off a promotion place with a game in hand on a couple of teams above.

Dolan’s men face Fawley away on Saturday before a trip to Romsey Town three days later as they attempt to get back into the promotion race.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Fawley, Dolan said: "We need to try and be as confident as we can go into the game and just try to start enjoying it again."

Tadley have only won two games since the turn of the year, but Dolan believes results will come once they win again.

He said: "We have to get through this bad spell.

"I’m sure that when we get a result, we’ll kick back into gear and get a bit of form going." 

However, a number of players are still missing for Dolan and he believes this has had an impact on performances.

He said: "I’m missing three key players in Danny Vickers, Scott Kinge and captain, Sean Dallimore.

"We haven’t been the same since we lost these players at Christmas and we’ve struggled to replace them."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Heartfelt tributes paid to popular and long-serving solicitor

Town's popular and long-serving solicitor has dies

Newbury man charged with two counts of rape

Newbury man charged with two counts of rape

Drink-driver's trail of destruction

Drink-driver's trail of destruction

Care home worker preyed on vulnerable victim

Care home worker preyed on vulnerable victim

Sport

Dolan wants a reaction from Tadley players
Sport

Dolan wants a reaction from Tadley players

Tadley Calleva have lost their last three games and Danny Dolan wants a positive response

 
Robinson full of praise for Kingfishers squad
Sport

Robinson full of praise for Kingfishers squad

The Thatcham boss couldn't be happier with his current squad and their performances

 
Sport

Blues aiming to make home a fortress

 
Sport

Annabel's Olympic flame is still burning brightly

 
Sport

Andy's loving life in the fast lane

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33