Kingfishers relish chance to make history

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson is relishing the opportunity to lead his team out in the FA Vase semi-final on Saturday.

The Kingfishers welcome 1874 Northwich to Waterside Park for the first leg of their last-four clash in front of what is expected to be a four-figure crowd.

Northwich, who play in the North West Counties League Premier Division beat Leighton Town in the quarter-final, while Thatcham scored late on to beat Melksham Town 1-0.

Ahead of the eagerly-anticipated clash – the biggest in the club’s history – Robinson is excited about the challenge that awaits his team.

He said: “When you become a manager, you want to take charge of the big games and in the semi-final of the Vase, I don’t think it gets bigger – other than the final – so I’m very much looking forward to it.

“The general mood around the area is good, everyone is smiling, everyone is happy and we should embrace what is about to come.”

The Kingfishers are currently on a 26-game unbeaten run and will be a tough side to break down over both legs.

Thatcham progressed to the quarter-final of the Perpetua Press Floodlight Cup with a convincing 3-1 win over Windsor on Monday night.

“I thought for the first half we were quality and some our football was fantastic.

“If we take this into the game on Saturday I’ve got a feeling we can have a good day.”

Saturday’s opposition have had 23 of their games this season postponed leaving them with more than half of their fixtures still to play.

Despite this, Robinson believes this could suit Northwich ahead of the game.

He said: “You could say it’s a disadvantage for us because they’re not going to have any injuries and they’ll be at full strength.”

Apart from Gareth Thomas who sustained an injury to his shin, Robinson admitted to having a very strong squad to choose from.

He said: “In the nature of my job, there will be two or three players that will be left out of the squad, and at the end of the day it’s a squad which has got us this far.”

Robinson is aware of the task his squad face if they are to play at Wembley come May.

He said: “We’ve done our homework and we are suitably prepared, like we have been for every Vase game. We are just excited and want to get on with it now.”

Robinson also had a message for the Kingfishers’ faithful ahead of the game.

He said: “The fans have to get behind the lads the right way. We want them to be singing and shouting their names because it gives them a boost.”