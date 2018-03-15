Herring not getting carried away after recent performances

HUNGERFORD Town boss Ian Herring was delighted with his side’s performances against promotion-chasing Chelmsford City and St Albans City.

The Crusaders played two games in three days at Bulpit Lane, securing four crucial points out of six as they look to secure their National League South status for next season.

A 1-1 draw with Chelmsford was followed by a 3-1 win against St Albans on Monday night and Herring was thrilled at how the squad performed on both occasions.

Speaking after Monday’s win, Herring said: “Maybe I am a bit greedy asking for six points, but four is great and it was an outstanding performance from everyone.”

Since taking over as the sole manager of the club, Herring has brought in Jeremy Newton to assist with responsibilities as the first-team coach.

He said: “Jeremy came in last week as I have been playing and I trust that man with my life.

“He’s made such an impact since he’s come in and he’s been telling us all week that we’ve already got a point before we start.”

Despite some impressive back-to-back performances, the Crusaders manager is aware that his side can’t get carried away.

He said: “We’ve had two sessions with Jeremy and only two games so we have to stay grounded, just keep working hard and do what we’re doing.

“We’ve got to work hard in training and prepare for Gloucester on Saturday and not get carried away and we’ll be okay,” added Herring.

As well as positivity on the pitch, Herring admitted how it was good seeing defender Matty Partridge return to the squad after a lengthy time out.

He said: “The lad’s had a long time out – we know what a good player he is. He’s with us already for next season and he’ll be a major asset in that back four.

“He’s been very patient with his recovery and we’re trying to build him up gradually.

“There’s no rush for him, but it’s nice to see him back.”

Herring praised team physio Seanagh McCarthy for her continued hard work and believes she is the best in the National League.

As well as Partridge, Anton Rodgers has returned to the club after having had a spell at Bulpit Lane earlier in the season.

On the decision to bring Rodgers back, Herring said: “He gave me a call, he wanted to be involved and back playing again and the type of footballer that Anton is, I jumped at the opportunity because I know what his ability is.”

Herring also credited youngsters Alex Fragata and Conor Lynch after their performances in the last two games.

He said: “They’ve been brought in on merit, not because of what’s gone on round the club and in these last two games, they have applied themselves very well.”