1874 Northwich will be a difficult test for Robinson and Thatcham

1874 NORTWICH stand in the way of Thatcham Town and a place at Wembley Stadium as the pair prepare for their semi-final showdown.

The last-four stage of the FA Vase is a two-legged affair with the Kingfishers hosting the Cheshire-based club first.

The two sides meet at Waterside Park on Saturday before the return leg up north on March 24.

1874 were only formed back in 2012 by the supporters of Northwich Victoria and the team currently groundshares with Winsford United.

However, due to the magnitude of the game with Thatcham, the second leg of this semi-final will take place at Wincham Park – the home of Witton Albion.

On the way to the last four of the national competition, 1874 have scored a total of 16 goals and conceded just three times.

Northwich are currently managed by Paul Bowyer and Wayne Goodison, who are undergoing their first season in joint-charge after taking over from Ian Street.

The club’s leading goalscorer this season is Scotland-born striker Scott McGowan, who has scored 27 goals in 36 appearances.

1874 are currently sitting in seventh place in the Hallmark Security League Premier Division – but have a substantial amount of games in hand over the teams around them.

The club have had a total of 23 games postponed this season and are not even halfway through their fixtures yet.

Prior to the semi-final stage,

Northwich have eliminated Irlam, Tow Law Town, Ashton Athletic, Pontefract Collieries, Chichester City and more recently Leighton Town in the last eight.

1874 have been renowned for having a strong following and in their 1-0 quarter final victory over Leighton, they were supported by 800 travelling fans.

Leading goalscorer McGowan scored from the spot against Leighton and it proved to be the winning goal to seal their place in the semi-finals.