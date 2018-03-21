Fourth place finish for swimmers

Tories refuse to bin garden waste plan
The NDSC team
It was another fourth place finish for Newbury District Swimming Club in the second round of the Thames Valley Junior League this weekend.
The team, which consisted of 37 9-12 year olds from the club, put in a great performance and were just three points behind third placed Staines, with a total of 190.
Newbury hosted the event at its Northcroft home on a snowy Saturday night and faced tough opposition from Windsor, Abingdon Vale, Staines, Chalfont B and Chesham.
The Thames Valley Junior League is a development interclub league for swimming clubs in the Berks & South Bucks County ASA.
The third and final round will now take place in Amersham on April 21.
