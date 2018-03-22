Wembley dream still in the balance for Kingfishers

DANNY Robinson was ‘delighted’ that his Thatcham Town side have an advantage when they face 1874 Northwich in the FA Vase semi-final second leg on Saturday.

Thanks to a second-minute penalty from Ross Cook, the Kingfishers have a 1-0 lead heading into the crucial second leg.

Despite having the upper-hand in the tie, Robinson did admit his side should have had another goal based on the chances they created.

He said: "The only little bit of frustration I have is that we didn’t go on and get the second goal.

"I think their goalkeeper did keep them in it as he made three or four good saves."

1874’s Greg Hall was the busier out of the two keepers and has certainly made it all to play for this weekend.

Northwich have only conceded four times in this year’s Vase and Robinson wasn’t surprised at how hard they were to break down.

"I must admit, I have got to give credit to Northwich," he said.

"They are a very good side and they kept the ball very well – everything we kind of expected, really, and what we’ve worked on."

Robinson admitted that Northwich would be near the top of the division if they were playing in the Hellenic League.

Although the Kingfishers have only a narrow advantage, Robinson was pleased that his side has something to protect.

He said: "I think to take any lead to go up there is an advantage – I know we’ll create the chances because we do that wherever we go.

"For us to keep a clean sheet and get our noses in front, I am delighted."

The Thatcham boss was also full of praise for the supporters, who cheered his side on, despite the cold temperatures last weekend.

He said: "The support was amazing and I am thrilled and delighted that they saw us win.

"Hopefully we can take as many to Northwich as they brought here on Saturday."

The second leg takes place at Wincham Park – home of Witton Albion.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Stockton Town beat Marske United 2-0 in their first-leg encounter.