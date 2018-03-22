Crusaders make another loan signing

HUNGERFORD Town have completed the loan signing of Bristol Rovers defender Alfie Kilgour until the end of the season.

Kilgour becomes the second loan recruit to arrive from the League One club after Lewis Leigh-Gilchrist joined the Crusaders on a one-month deal last week.

The new squad member, who plays at centre-back was given a first-team contract in the summer of 2016.

Kilgour spent last season out on loan with Evo-Stik League South West sides Cirencester Town and Mangotsfield United.

Crusaders boss Ian Herring will be pleased with the new recruit who will no doubt be a regular squad member from now until the end of the campaign.