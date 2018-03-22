Thatcham's Grant is ready for the challenge

THATCHAM Town’s Harry Grant believes his team should have scored another couple of goals in their FA Vase semi-final first-leg with 1874 Northwich.

The Kingfishers were 1-0 winners at Waterside Park – but created a number of opportunities throughout the game.

Now, with a slender 1-0 advantage, they head to the north-west on Saturday aiming to reach Wembley Stadium for the first time in their history.

Speaking after the game, Grant, who won the League 2 title with Gillingham in 2012/13, said: “Without a shadow of a doubt, it’s the biggest game that Thatcham Town have been involved in a long while.

“We’re all very excited for it and can’t wait now.

“ I think that if we go up there confident we’ll be able to score more and put the tie to bed.”

However, the 24-year-old is aware of the challenge they face and expects Northwich to once again be tough to break down.

He said: “They’re at home, they have some very good players and I’m sure they will throw the kitchen sink at us, but it’s up to us to withstand the pressure and do what we’ve been doing all season.”

Despite only scoring once through Ross Cook’s penalty, Grant was pleased to see how his teammates handled themselves on the big occasion.

He said: “It was an overall good, solid performance from us in tough conditions.

“I think, in all honesty, we should have had two or three more goals with the chances that we had, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.”

Almost 1,200 supporters packed themselves into the stadium on Saturday afternoon, with around 800 cheering on the Kingfishers.

Grant was delighted to see how many local supporters came out to cheer his team on.

He said: “We appreciate every single person who came out to watch us, especially in the freezing cold.

“It pushes us on to that next level knowing we have a following behind us and we hope we can make you all proud on Saturday.”