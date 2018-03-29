Record-breaking runners

A RECORD number of schoolchildren took part in the Team Kennet-organised annual Porterfield West Berkshire & North Hampshire Primary Schools Cross Country Championships last week.

The event, now in its 20th year, was held at Newbury Showground and broke the UK record for the most pupils taking part in a cross country event, previously held by Kent.

Team Kennet now hold the record as 1,251 runners from 50 different schools completed the races.

The event was split into four separate races - years 3/4 girls; years 3/4 boys; years 5/6 girls; and years 5/6 boys.

There was around 300 runners in each race, with the biggest field ever of 351 finishers in the years 5/6 boys category.

It was Falkland who again triumphed in the overall event, with Francis Baily coming runners-up and Thorngrove taking third.

Top Hampshire Trophy went to Thorngrove with Woolton Hill second and Kingsclere third.

The Small Schools Trophy went to Streatley, ahead of Stockcross, while the most improved school went to Hungerford Primary and the B team trophy went to Francis Baily.

Team Kennet club chairman Nick Bull, who has been running the event for 20 years, thanked all the sponsors for making the event the biggest ever and most successful. He also praised all the children who competed and had a fantastic afternoon of running.

To see the full results from each age group and to read more from Nick Bull grab a copy of this week's Newbury Weekly News, out today (Thursday, March 29).

Click here to see the gallery and purchase any photos.