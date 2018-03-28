go

Thatcham's clash with league leaders called off due to wet weather

The Kingfishers were due to face Hellenic League leaders Highworth Town on Wednesday

THATCHAM Town have had their top-two Hellenic League clash with Highworth Town postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Kingfishers were due to travel to The Elms on Wednesday evening, but after a number of days with heavy rain, Highworth have announced the decision.

Danny Robinson's men are currently on a 29 game unbeaten run after beating Didcot Town reserves, 8-5 in the Bluefin Challenge Cup on Monday night.

Five points separates Highworth in first and Thatcham in second, but the Kingfishers have three games in hand and obviously still have to play them.

A date for the re-arranged fixture has not been confirmed yet.

