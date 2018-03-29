Goodall: There are no hiding places for Blues

NEWBURY Blues head coach Lee Goodall says there are ‘no hiding places’ as his side find theirselves in the thick of a relegation fight in the South West Premier.

Blues suffered a 24-0 defeat to Dings Crusaders on Saturday – a win that secured the title for the Bristol side.

But the defeat for Goodall’s men and a win for Ivybridge means that only points difference separates the two sides and Blues have played one game more.

They travel to Newton Abbot on April 7, with Goodall highlighting it as a ‘must-win’ game.

He said: “We’ve got to look at everything really and as coaches we have to look at what we do in the next two weeks and how we prepare ourselves for a must-win game at Newton Abbot.”

The defeat against Dings was the first time Blues have failed to score a point in a game this season, although Goodall thought his side should have picked up some points.

He said: “If you look back on the performance, we got held up once, we had a knock-on over the line and also another good opportunity which we didn’t take.

“There’s three scoring opportunities and I think we were unlucky not to score, but obviously some of it was down to our errors.”

After the trip to Newton Abbot, Blues welcome Exmouth and Bournemouth to Monks Lane and Goodall expressed just how big April is for his team.

He said: “April is a huge month for us, there are 15 points available and there is no hiding place now.

“We have to come out and perform to the best of our ability to stay in this league.

“There is a middle-place finish still available – but that is only if we get maximum points from our next three games.”