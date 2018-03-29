go

Newbury Ladies need one win to secure promotion and title

The Ladies third team are one win from sealing promotion into Division Two

Liam Headd

Reporter:

Liam Headd

Newbury Ladies need one win to secure promotion and title

NEWBURY & Thatcham Ladies 3rd XI need just one more win to secure first place and promotion to Division 2 of the Trysports Counties League.

The squad are in pole position after registering a 3-0 home win against second-placed Marlow on Saturday.

Ladies captain Jess Brewin was pleased with her side’s attacking presence throughout the encounter.

She said: “The midfield and forwards were pressing Marlow’s defence and forcing mistakes with Emily Bettles securing two goals and Lily Grime scoring once.

After promotion last year, Brewin was expecting a very tough campaign.

She said: “We had a team which had gelled well in the 2016/17 season and a few new faces this year have kept up our energy and we’ve gone from strength to strength with a very consistent and committed team.”

They face Kidlington Ladies in their next game.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

"Beast of Wombwell" dies in Thornford Park Hospital

"Beast of Wombwell" dies in Thornford Park Hospital

Paedophile finally locked up after evading jail for previous offending

Reading Crown Court

Thatcham teenager ordered to pay compensation for criminal damage

Thatcham teenager fined for criminal damage

Drink-driver reported by members of the public

Court No.1 New

Sport

Mitchell believes Newbury 'policy' is helping with hockey success
Sport

Mitchell believes Newbury 'policy' is helping with hockey success

The Men's captain couldn't be happier with the progression his team are making

 
Newbury Ladies need one win to secure promotion and title
Sport

Newbury Ladies need one win to secure promotion and title

The Ladies third team are one win from sealing promotion into Division Two

 
Sport

Herring outlines crucial period for Crusaders

 
Sport

Goodall: There are no hiding places for Blues

 
Sport

Falkland's netball triumph

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33