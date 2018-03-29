Newbury Ladies need one win to secure promotion and title

Can Newbury's Charter market thrive again?
NEWBURY & Thatcham Ladies 3rd XI need just one more win to secure first place and promotion to Division 2 of the Trysports Counties League.
The squad are in pole position after registering a 3-0 home win against second-placed Marlow on Saturday.
Ladies captain Jess Brewin was pleased with her side’s attacking presence throughout the encounter.
She said: “The midfield and forwards were pressing Marlow’s defence and forcing mistakes with Emily Bettles securing two goals and Lily Grime scoring once.
After promotion last year, Brewin was expecting a very tough campaign.
She said: “We had a team which had gelled well in the 2016/17 season and a few new faces this year have kept up our energy and we’ve gone from strength to strength with a very consistent and committed team.”
They face Kidlington Ladies in their next game.
