Newbury Ladies need one win to secure promotion and title

NEWBURY & Thatcham Ladies 3rd XI need just one more win to secure first place and promotion to Division 2 of the Trysports Counties League.

The squad are in pole position after registering a 3-0 home win against second-placed Marlow on Saturday.

Ladies captain Jess Brewin was pleased with her side’s attacking presence throughout the encounter.

She said: “The midfield and forwards were pressing Marlow’s defence and forcing mistakes with Emily Bettles securing two goals and Lily Grime scoring once.

After promotion last year, Brewin was expecting a very tough campaign.

She said: “We had a team which had gelled well in the 2016/17 season and a few new faces this year have kept up our energy and we’ve gone from strength to strength with a very consistent and committed team.”

They face Kidlington Ladies in their next game.