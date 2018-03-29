go

Kingfishers skipper targets league success after FA Vase achievement

Tom Melledew wants to see his teammates win the Hellenic League Premier Division

Kingfishers skipper targets league success after FA Vase achievement

THATCHAM Town midfielder Tom Melledew has praised the timings of his side’s goals as they beat 1874 Northwich to reach the FA Vase final at Wembley.

The Kingfishers scored inside the first three minutes of their second leg at Wincham Park which settled some early nerves inside the ground.

After the game, Melledew said: “It’s a dream start – you couldn't write that.

“We’ve been talking about it all week about getting that early goal and having a good start – it was fantastic.”

The visitors led 2-1 at half-time as Northwich converted a penalty to reduce their lead, but Thatcham responded with a crucial third moments after the break.

Melledew said: “For them to get back into it with the penalty and then us to score early in the second half – you talk about it all week and then it goes and happens.

“It definitely settled the nerves and then we built on that.”

Emotions were clear to see at the end as the Thatcham players and staff celebrated in front of the travelling Kingfishers supporters.

Melledew said: “It’s unbelievable – I’m honestly lost for words and there’s not many times that I am like that.
“I could cry, the boys have been unbelievable – it’s emotional, but it’s brilliant.”

With the final of the FA Vase not until May 20, Melledew admitted that all the focus now turns to the Hellenic League as his side chase the Premier Division title.

He said: “The league is our bread and butter, that’s what we set out to do.

“I know we’ve had this as a distraction with Wembley, but now this is done and we put this to bed, we know what we have to do with the league.”

