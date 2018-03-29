Mitchell believes Newbury 'policy' is helping with hockey success

NEWBURY & Thatcham men’s 4th XI saw their season come to a close last weekend as they recorded two big wins to wrap up Division 7 of the MBBO League.

On Saturday they recorded a 9-1 away victory against Bicester and followed that up with a 7-0 demolition of Banbury on Sunday.

As a result, the team will be in Division 6 next year and it’s now back-to-back league wins and promotion for the team.

The fourth side, led by captain James Mitchell, finished the season with a goal difference of +107 from 22 games.

Mitchell said: “This is outstanding as normally goal difference is between 40 and 50 for a league-winning side.

“I set my team the goal to achieve a difference of 100 and they delivered.”

With the promotion wrapped up, Mitchell, who is also treasurer at the hockey club, believes the only way is up.

He said: “What this really shows is that the NTHC policy to encourage youngsters into hockey before nurturing them into the sixths, fifths and then fourths before moving to the top tier teams, is really paying off.

“We have a rich vein of good young players that have come through our development system and will be playing in higher sides next year.”

Mitchell, who was one of the scorers in the win against Banbury, is extremely proud at what his team have accomplished.

He said: “This group of players has really stepped up and gelled as unit and our results this season is outstanding.”

The fourth team have finished the season with a win ratio of 91 per cent – the highest in the club.

The squad is full of players of different ages and Mitchell feels this justifies why the club are doing so well.

He said: “The Newbury policy to take the younger player and add to the side some older ‘rocks’ to give the side a backbone.

“The team had great heart and loved playing together – the results really speak for themselves.”