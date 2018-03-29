go

Mitchell believes Newbury 'policy' is helping with hockey success

The Men's captain couldn't be happier with the progression his team are making

Liam Headd

Reporter:

Liam Headd

Mitchell believes Newbury 'policy' is helping with hockey success

NEWBURY & Thatcham men’s 4th XI saw their season come to a close last weekend as they recorded two big wins to wrap up Division 7 of the MBBO League.

On Saturday they recorded a 9-1 away victory against Bicester and followed that up with a 7-0 demolition of Banbury on Sunday.

As a result, the team will be in Division 6 next year and it’s now back-to-back league wins and promotion for the team.

The fourth side, led by captain James Mitchell, finished the season with a goal difference of +107 from 22 games.

Mitchell said: “This is outstanding as normally goal difference is between 40 and 50 for a league-winning side.

“I set my team the goal to achieve a difference of 100 and they delivered.”

With the promotion wrapped up, Mitchell, who is also treasurer at the hockey club, believes the only way is up.

He said: “What this really shows is that the NTHC policy to encourage youngsters into hockey before nurturing them into the sixths, fifths and then fourths before moving to the top tier teams, is really paying off.

“We have a rich vein of good young players that have come through our development system and will be playing in higher sides next year.”

Mitchell, who was one of the scorers in the win against Banbury, is extremely proud at what his team have accomplished.

He said: “This group of players has really stepped up and gelled as unit and our results this season is outstanding.”

The fourth team have finished the season with a win ratio of 91 per cent – the highest in the club.

The squad is full of players of different ages and Mitchell feels this justifies why the club are doing so well.

He said: “The Newbury policy to take the younger player and add to the side some older ‘rocks’ to give the side a backbone.

“The team had great heart and loved playing together – the results really speak for themselves.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

"Beast of Wombwell" dies in Thornford Park Hospital

"Beast of Wombwell" dies in Thornford Park Hospital

Paedophile finally locked up after evading jail for previous offending

Reading Crown Court

Thatcham teenager ordered to pay compensation for criminal damage

Thatcham teenager fined for criminal damage

Drink-driver reported by members of the public

Court No.1 New

Sport

Mitchell believes Newbury 'policy' is helping with hockey success
Sport

Mitchell believes Newbury 'policy' is helping with hockey success

The Men's captain couldn't be happier with the progression his team are making

 
Newbury Ladies need one win to secure promotion and title
Sport

Newbury Ladies need one win to secure promotion and title

The Ladies third team are one win from sealing promotion into Division Two

 
Sport

Herring outlines crucial period for Crusaders

 
Sport

Goodall: There are no hiding places for Blues

 
Sport

Falkland's netball triumph

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33