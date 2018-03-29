Dolan targets maximum points in final six league games

DANNY Dolan is ‘quietly confident’ that his Tadley Calleva side can win their remaining six games in the Sydenhams Wessex Division 1 and earn a promotion place.

Tadley were 6-1 winners against Folland Sports on Tuesday night, which followed a 2-0 victory against Hythe & Dibden on Saturday.

The two wins in quick succession have seen Dolan’s men move up to third in the table and situate themselves in one of the three promotion spots.

Bottom club Folland were holding Tadley 1-1 at half-time, but five second-half goals from the hosts gave them a third consecutive league win and Dolan was delighted with their display.

He said: “We went out there in the second half and we were first to everything, shutting down in all the right areas and managed to get five really well-worked goals.

“It was nice to give my three substitutes plenty of minutes and everyone put a wonderful shift in.

“I can’t do anything but praise them all, they were brilliant.”

After the game, Dolan revealed that Scott Hinge will make a return to the starting 11 for their Easter Monday clash with Downton after serving his four-game suspension.

The Tadley boss is fully aware of the second chance they have been given at attempting to win promotion.

“Promotion is in our hands now,” he said. “A few weeks ago it looked like it was over and now, all of a sudden, the weird and wonderful world of football has brought us back into it.

“We’ve got six more cup finals to go with 18 points to play for and, to be fair, I hope the weather improves so we can get another home game in on Monday and get another three points.

“Who knows, maybe we can push for that second spot as well as third, so I think we’re right back in the mix.”

Dolan was quick to praise youngster Conner Thorne, who has made a number of appearances this year and added two goals of his own in Tuesday’s comfortable win.

He said: “We made one change as we brought in Thorne for the injured Danny Vickers, who’s had a bit of a torrid time this season due to injury.”

As well as Thorne, Brett Denham, Sam Hamilton, Daryll Phillips and James Tennant all scored.

Dolan admitted that he is thrilled to have such a strong squad to choose from as they prepare for a crucial season finish.

He said: “In terms of the squad, we have enough balance.

“I think we’ve had our blip – it’s just a matter of trying to get as many points back on the board from now until the end of April.

“To be fair, I’m quietly confident that with the group of players we have available in the squad, we can go on and win our last six games.”