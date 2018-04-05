Herring pleased with 'healthy competition' in Crusaders squad

HUNGERFORD Town boss Ian Herring is pleased to have ‘healthy competition’ in his squad for the first time this season.

Herring admitted after his side’s vital 4-0 win against Poole Town on Monday that he had to leave out a couple of players due to the options he has at his disposal.

“I think it’s good and healthy,” he said. “There’s obviously people upset, but the professionalism of those not in the squad or starting doesn’t get questioned.

“It’s healthy competition and the players know they have to be at it in every training session and every game because if they’re not, there are people that can come in and take their place now.

Crusaders’ victory over their relegation rivals resulted in them moving eight points clear of the National League South danger zone.

As well as opening up that gap over Poole, they also have a game in hand and Herring was thrilled to secure the points.

He said: “It’s relieved a lot of pressure and the most pleasing thing is the clean sheet and a fantastic all-round team performance.”

The hosts scored within the first minute of the game at Bulpit Lane and the Hungerford boss believes that allowed them to grow into the game.

He said: “We got the early goal, which was pleasing, and you could see that everyone knew what was at stake.

“There was a lot of anxiety in the game, but we saw it through till half-time and in the second half we were brilliant.”

Centre-half Alfie Kilgour made his first start for the Crusaders after coming in on loan from Bristol Rovers and Herring was delighted with how he and James Rusby partnered each other.

He said: “Alfie has come in and settled really well and done outstanding and Rusby has also done really well.

“We conceded 11 goals in three games, so it’s a massive plus to keep the clean sheet.”

However, Herring believes the entire squad did their part to ensure his side registered a clean sheet.

“It’s not just the back five – including Ollie [Davies] – it’s defending from the front and everyone has done that.”

The Crusaders have two consecutive home games against Braintree Town on Saturday and Wealdstone on Monday and Herring is confident ahead of the fixtures.