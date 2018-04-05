Robinson 'blessed' to have such a strong squad at Thatcham

go

DANNY Robinson feels that he’s ‘blessed’ to work with a squad as good as the one he currently has at Thatcham Town.

The Kingfishers are still in with a chance of securing a quadruple this season and Robinson is thankful for the depth he has in his squad to choose a strong team for every game.

He said: “We have 20 players that are all quality. I could put a blanket over them and pick 11 players out and the quality would be the same as we get week in week out and I’m blessed to work with them.”

The Thatcham manager admitted that the atmosphere in the squad is ‘bouncing’, but his main target is to win the league.

He said: “I haven’t had a single player who’s been late or who’s texted me saying they can’t make it. It’s a wonderful position to be in and we have to have full concentration now to get out of this division.”

