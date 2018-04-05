It's 50 not out for Thatcham's Cooper-Clark

THATCHAM Town striker Shane Cooper-Clark has praised the support of his teammates after he scored his 50th goal this season.

The 25-year-old scored four in the 8-1 defeat against Longlevens on Saturday, with three of them coming from the penalty spot.

Cooper-Clark also scored in the Kingfishers’ FA Vase semi-final second-leg at 1874 Northwich and he is determined to help his teammates secure the Hellenic League title.

The win against Longlevens stretched their unbeaten run to 30 games.

And after the game, he said: “It’s fantastic to go 30 games unbeaten, but we’ve just got to keep going because the aim is to win the league.”

Cooper-Clark has been scoring for fun in the Kingfishers’ campaign and has appreciated the help his teammates are giving him.

He said: “I’m very happy with the 50 goals, but they wouldn’t come if the boys weren’t creating so many chances for me.

“I’m not the sort of strikers that would go running past six or seven players on my own – I need the chances created and thankfully they do that here, which helps an awful lot.”

Danny Robinson’s side are enjoying a fantastic season and are still in with a shout of winning four trophies,

including the FA Vase.

The Kingfishers face Stockton Town in the final at Wembley on May 20, but Cooper-Clark believes himself and his teammates are fully focussed on the Hellenic title.

He said: “Obviously, it’s a massive achievement for us to get there, but we’ve got to try and get it out of our heads now because the main focus is the league.

“We’re a confident bunch. You can’t go this far into an unbeaten run and lack confidence, so hopefully we can continue this run and be up there at the end of the season.”