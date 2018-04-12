Crusaders players are 'believing in themselves,' claims Herring

HUNGERFORD Town boss Ian Herring feels his players are starting to ‘believe in themselves’ ahead of their crucial final few games of the National League South campaign.

The Crusaders suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Wealdstone on Monday night to remain eight points above the relegation zone with the five games remaining this season.

The hosts conceded after just three minutes and Herring felt that his side gifted Wealdstone the opening goal.

He said: “Their first goal was too cheap on our part.

“I don’t care how you play in a game of football, whether it’s being direct, passing it forward early or passing it around at the back, set-pieces can cost you.”

The Hungerford manager was forced to make a number of changes on Monday after Diak John and Louie Soares picked up injuries in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Braintree Town.

John had failed a late fitness test due to a calf injury, but Soares was fit enough to make the bench.

Matty Partridge started for the Crusaders as Herring switched the system to three at the back, rather than play someone out of position.

However, the system was changed after Partridge had to be replaced on the stroke of half-time.

After the injury, Herring explained: “He’s tweaked his hamstring again like he did previously and obviously he’s missed a lot of football with the hip operation he had, so we’ll try and nurse him.”

Herring – who named himself as a substitute – felt that a second-half penalty decision awarded to Wealdstone changed the outcome of the game.

He said: “In the second half we got one back and I felt there was only going to be one team that won the game.

“For me, the turning point was the penalty – which was never a penalty – and, although we kept going, it was sort of game over from there.”

Herring was grateful to both sets of players for their decision-making throughout the game as the conditions worsened throughout the contest.

However, the Hungerford boss felt that, based on his side’s performance, they should have been rewarded with a better results.

He said: “With the brand of football that we’re trying to play now, these players will want to be playing next week because they’re believing in themselves and each other now.

“I know there’s good players in that dressing room because I’ve played with them and I’ll bring that out of them along with Jeremy [Newton]’s help.”