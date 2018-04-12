go

Crusaders players are 'believing in themselves,' claims Herring

The Hungerford manager feels the results will come as they look to retain their league status

Liam Headd

Reporter:

Liam Headd

Crusaders players are 'believing in themselves,' claims Herring

HUNGERFORD Town boss Ian Herring feels his players are starting to ‘believe in themselves’ ahead of their crucial final few games of the National League South campaign.

The Crusaders suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Wealdstone on Monday night to remain eight points above the relegation zone with the five games remaining this season.

The hosts conceded after just three minutes and Herring felt that his side gifted Wealdstone the opening goal.

He said: “Their first goal was too cheap on our part.

“I don’t care how you play in a game of football, whether it’s being direct, passing it forward early or passing it around at the back, set-pieces can cost you.”

The Hungerford manager was forced to make a number of changes on Monday after Diak John and Louie Soares picked up injuries in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Braintree Town.

John had failed a late fitness test due to a calf injury, but Soares was fit enough to make the bench.

Matty Partridge started for the Crusaders as Herring switched the system to three at the back, rather than play someone out of position.

However, the system was changed after Partridge had to be replaced on the stroke of half-time.

After the injury, Herring explained: “He’s tweaked his hamstring again like he did previously and obviously he’s missed a lot of football with the hip operation he had, so we’ll try and nurse him.”

Herring – who named himself as a substitute – felt that a second-half penalty decision awarded to Wealdstone changed the outcome of the game.

He said: “In the second half we got one back and I felt there was only going to be one team that won the game.

“For me, the turning point was the penalty – which was never a penalty – and, although we kept going, it was sort of game over from there.”

Herring was grateful to both sets of players for their decision-making throughout the game as the conditions worsened throughout the contest.

However, the Hungerford boss felt that, based on his side’s performance, they should have been rewarded with a better results.

He said: “With the brand of football that we’re trying to play now, these players will want to be playing next week because they’re believing in themselves and each other now.

“I know there’s good players in that dressing room because I’ve played with them and I’ll bring that out of them along with Jeremy [Newton]’s help.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thief steals 94-year-old's wallet in Newbury and then raids his bank account

Thief steals 94-year-old's wallet in Newbury and then raids his bank account

If there were full council elections in West Berks in May, who would you vote for?

If there were a full council election in West Berks in May, who would you vote for?

Fight outside Hungerford shop ended in broken shoulder

Court

Thatcham man jailed for attack on own mother

Court

Sport

Gold Present out as Grand National declares runners
Sport

Gold Present out as Grand National declares runners

The full line-up for the prestigious race has been announced

 
It's 50 not out for Thatcham's Cooper-Clark
Sport

It's 50 not out for Thatcham's Cooper-Clark

The Kingfishers striker is enjoying a fantastic goal-scoring season with the club

 
Sport

Blues' season boils down to final three games

 
Sport

Robinson 'blessed' to have such a strong squad at Thatcham

 
Sport

Herring pleased with 'healthy competition' in Crusaders squad

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33