Blues aiming to be gritty in pink

NEWBURY Blues will wear pink jerseys when they host Exmouth at Monks Lane on Saturday (3pm).

It’s the annual fixture where head coach Lee Goodall’s men use the day to support Cancer Research UK and raise money for the charity.

The day normally attracts a bigger crowd to their home ground as there are normally a few activities scheduled before the game.

Goodall said: “It was something that myself and another coach set up a few years ago and we got it from some of the Premiership clubs because they do something similar.

“I thought it’d be good to have a charity day because the ethos of the club is that it’s a community one so we then went out and got sponsors.”

The head coach admitted that because the event has been successful over recent years, they decided to make it happen every year.

Goodall said: “Because it was so successful, we carried it on. It’s normally a cracking day, we try and do it towards the end of the season as we hope to get the better weather.

“It doesn’t affect our preparations – it’s just a different coloured shirt – but we’ll hopefully get a bigger crowd and it’ll be a good day.”

Blues’ South West Premier game at Newton Abbot was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and face Exmouth knowing they need to win to keep their survival hopes alive.

Goodall said: “If we have a poor day and don’t get any points while Ivybridge get a five-point win, that’s it. We have got to get some points on the board which I think we can do this weekend.”