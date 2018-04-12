go

Gold Present out as Grand National declares runners

The full line-up for the prestigious race has been announced

LAMBOURN Trainer Nicky Henderson will have to wait another year if he is to win his first Grand National as a trainer.

The current Jump champion trainer did enter Gold Present into the race, but it was announced on Thursday morning that the horse will not feature in the race.

Gold Present would have been Henderson's 41st entry in the National and the successful trainer has yet to claim the prize in the prestigious race.

The seven-barrows trainer has come close on several occasions with Zongalero (1979) and The Tsarevich (1987) both finishing second.

Despite not having a runner in this year's race, Henderson does have the likes of Brain Power, Apple's Shakira, Might Bite and My Tent Or Yours all featuring throughout the Aintree Festival.

The declared runners for the 2018 Grand National:

1) MINELLA ROCCO
2) BLAKLION
3) ANIBALE FLY
4) THE LAST SAMURI
5) VALSEUR LIDO
6) TOTAL RECALL
7) ALPHA DES OBEAUX
8) PERFECT CANDIDATE
9) SHANTOU FLYER
10) TENOR NIVERNAIS
11) CARLINGFORD LOUGH
12) VICENTE
13) TIGER ROLL
14) REGAL ENCORE
15) VIEUX LION ROUGE
16) CHASE THE SPUD
17) WARRIORS TALE
18) SEEYOUATMIDNIGHT
19) GAS LINE BOY
20) THE DUTCHMAN
21) PLEASANT COMPANY
22) UCELLO CONTI
23) SAINT ARE
24) BEEVES
25) RAZ DE MAREE
26) I JUST KNOW
27) VIRGILIO
28) BAIE DES ILES
29) MAGGIO
30) PENDRA
31) BUYWISE
32) CHILDRENS LIST
33) LORD WINDERMERE
34) CAPTAIN REDBEARD
35) HOUBLON DES OBEAUX
36) BLESS THE WINGS
37) MILANSBAR
38) FINAL NUDGE
39) DOUBLE ROSS
40) ROAD TO RICHES

