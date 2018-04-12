Gold Present out as Grand National declares runners

LAMBOURN Trainer Nicky Henderson will have to wait another year if he is to win his first Grand National as a trainer.

The current Jump champion trainer did enter Gold Present into the race, but it was announced on Thursday morning that the horse will not feature in the race.

Gold Present would have been Henderson's 41st entry in the National and the successful trainer has yet to claim the prize in the prestigious race.

The seven-barrows trainer has come close on several occasions with Zongalero (1979) and The Tsarevich (1987) both finishing second.

Despite not having a runner in this year's race, Henderson does have the likes of Brain Power, Apple's Shakira, Might Bite and My Tent Or Yours all featuring throughout the Aintree Festival.

The declared runners for the 2018 Grand National:

1) MINELLA ROCCO

2) BLAKLION

3) ANIBALE FLY

4) THE LAST SAMURI

5) VALSEUR LIDO

6) TOTAL RECALL

7) ALPHA DES OBEAUX

8) PERFECT CANDIDATE

9) SHANTOU FLYER

10) TENOR NIVERNAIS

11) CARLINGFORD LOUGH

12) VICENTE

13) TIGER ROLL

14) REGAL ENCORE

15) VIEUX LION ROUGE

16) CHASE THE SPUD

17) WARRIORS TALE

18) SEEYOUATMIDNIGHT

19) GAS LINE BOY

20) THE DUTCHMAN

21) PLEASANT COMPANY

22) UCELLO CONTI

23) SAINT ARE

24) BEEVES

25) RAZ DE MAREE

26) I JUST KNOW

27) VIRGILIO

28) BAIE DES ILES

29) MAGGIO

30) PENDRA

31) BUYWISE

32) CHILDRENS LIST

33) LORD WINDERMERE

34) CAPTAIN REDBEARD

35) HOUBLON DES OBEAUX

36) BLESS THE WINGS

37) MILANSBAR

38) FINAL NUDGE

39) DOUBLE ROSS

40) ROAD TO RICHES