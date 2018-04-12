Robinson 'forever thankful' for Kingfishers support

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson says he is ‘blown away’ by the fact that the club have sold almost 3,000 tickets for their FA Vase final against Stockton Town at Wembley.

The Kingfishers travel to the National Stadium on Sunday, May 20 as part of the Non-League finals day, which will also see the final of the FA Trophy between Brackley Town and Bromley.

Speaking after his side’s 4-0 Hellenic League Premier Division win against Burnham on Tuesday, Robinson said: “To have a club like us sell almost 3,000 tickets is unbelievable, I’m blown away.

“We’re forever thankful to everyone who has gone online or phoned up and booked tickets and it’s testament to how much this club has grown over the last 18 months.”

Robinson was delighted to see the figure of tickets sales, even before the club receive an allocation cut from the FA and the Thatcham boss believes they can sell more.

Kingfishers have taken control of the Hellenic Premier and enjoyed back-to-back wins against Burnham after winning 6-0 away on Saturday.

He said: “We did so well on Saturday, but I knew they were going to be a bit more organised and they caused us problems without really creating many chances, purely because of their work rate.

“I think the moment of magic from Ross [Cook] kind of got us out of a sticky situation in the first half, but after that we controlled it.

“I wanted more, but their goalkeeper pulled off some great saves. I knew we had to be ruthless because the league might come down to goal difference.”

The hosts went in with a narrow one-goal advantage and Robinson revealed that he wanted to see more ruthless finishing from his side.

He said: “I have to give credit to the players because they responded brilliantly and we tweaked a couple of things tactically, as well as I wanted us to play a little bit further up the pitch.”