Newbury Ladies run riot in final league game of the season

NEWBURY Ladies ran a total of 14 tries against Cullompton on Sunday as they concluded their league season with an impressive 82-5 victory.

The hosts needed to win by a margin of 84 points to finish in second place above Guildford Gazelles but unfortunately fell just seven points short despite a sensational end to the season.

Hannah Ward scored her first try on her last ever match for Newbury in the early stages after linking up well with Megan Horwood and captain, Jeannie Ivanov.

Lizzie Harris added a second try for the hosts as Chloe Hunt found her teammate who with a lovely left foot side step beat three defenders to accelerate in under the post.

After an attacking move from Harris who beat three defenders, she was brought down before Sophie Dowson collected the ball and scored by the touch line.

Dowson then added her second try of the game as Carrie Smith and Emma Robinson generated the attack which extended Newbury’s advantage.

Lauren Hassett completed a well-worked team try after contributions from Horwood, Ivanov and Robinson.

Ivanov’s quick thinking found space behind the Cullompton defence to fire a kick forward as Hassett latched on to the ball and went over.

A further three tries were secured before the interval to give Harwood’s team a 48-0 lead.

Robinson continued the scoring after the break before Harris got on the end of a pass from Ivanov to add another try to their total.

Emma Swinton then assisted Dowson who took on two defenders to score as Newbury were chasing down that 84-point target with precision.

Fiona Sim and Harris increased Newbury’s advantage with two more tries respectively before Swinton completed the rout.