Robinson targets title after sealing promotion

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson was once again full of admiration for his side after they sealed promotion to the Southern League.

As a result of the Kingfishers’ 2-0 win against Highworth Town on Monday night, the club sealed at least a top-two spot in the Hellenic Premier Division – the target that they set at the start of the season.

Liam Ferdinand scored twice in added time to confirm their promotion, but Robinson is aiming to go one better and win the Hellenic League title.

He said: “Our object was to get promoted and now we want to go on and win the whole thing altogether.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to put a football club that I love so dearly back where it belongs.”

Thatcham are currently on a remarkable 37-game unbeaten streak which has seen them reach the finals of the FA Vase at Wembley and the league’s Floodlit Cup.

As well as this, Robinson’s side travel to Abingdon United on Thursday for a semi-final clash in the league’s Challenge Cup with another cup final certainly in their sights.

“There are players that will be rotated because we are still fighting on all fronts with five games to go, plus a Wembley visit,” Robinson said.

“I had to leave three or four players out tonight, which is the hardest part about management, but they’ve all been brilliant.”

Ferdinand’s brace at The Elms took his tally for the season to 36 goals for the season for Bracknell and Thatcham, and added to strike partner Shane Cooper-Clarke’s tally of 55, it means the pair have struck an incredible 91 times.

Robinson said: “Like I said, we’ve got goals in us and it was brilliant.

“We started off very nervous and there was a lot of apprehension among the players.”

The result for Highworth has all but ended their chances of promotion, but Robinson knew it would going to be a tough ask to win on Monday.

He said: “We know that coming here is one of the hardest places to come in Hellenic football and they’ve got a very good side.

“To keep going, to show character, to show grit and determination even when we weren’t at our fluid best was fantastic.”

After the trip to Abingdon, Thatcham welcome Tuffley Rovers to Waterside Park on Saturday in their penultimate league game of the season.

Brackley Town Saints are the visitors in their final league match of the season on April 26.

The Kingfishers play Binfield in the final of the Floodlit Cup and will face Bracknell Town if they overcome Abingdon.