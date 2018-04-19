Tadley just one win from promotion

TADLEY Calleva manager Danny Dolan believes promotion into the Wessex Premier Division is almost in sight after Tuesday’s 4-1 win against Downton.

Paul Coventry and Brett Denham scored for the hosts before the break, while Danny Vickers and Archie Fawcett added two more in the second half to give them a convincing win.

A win at home to Laverstock & Ford on Saturday will all but guarantee Tadley promotion, due to their superior goal difference over rivals United Services Portsmouth.

The win for Dolan’s men on Tuesday was their seventh consecutive league success and the Tadley boss is targetting wins in their remaining games.

He said: “Like I said, I did think we were good enough to go into our last six games and win them all and we’ve got two of them to go.

“Hopefully we can get a few people up on Saturday to give us that bit more support and we can get this club over the line, because it’s what everyone has deserved.

“I’ve been here a long time and it’s been my goal this season to get the club into the Wessex Premier Division and we’re one step closer to that now.”

After the game, Dolan was also full of praise for club chairman Sandy Russell who has been a key figure at the club in recent years.

He said: “Sandy has been here through the good times and the bad, so hopefully we can go into Saturday’s game and do it in the right manner and we can have a good run-in.”

Dolan was pleased with how his side started the second half as they scored their third goal just 10 minutes after the break to give them more breathing space.

He said: “2-0 in football is not a good scoreline and I said at half-time that we needed the next goal to kill the game off.”

The Tadley boss made a number of changes to his squad and was delighted he could turn to others due to the strength in depth in his squad.

“You don’t get promotion with the bare 11 – I’ve got a fantastic group of 18 players and it’s been nice to rotate.

“Scott Kinge has been influential since he has come back and I’ve not played him at all today, which just shows you how good the depth of the squad is at this level.”