Herring rallies Crusaders ahead of final home game

HUNGERFORD boss Ian Herring has rallied his players to get the three points they need when the welcome Whitehawk to Bulpit Lane on Saturday.

The Crusaders are five points clear of the National League South relegation zone and three points at the weekend would give them a huge chance of survival.

Hungerford’s opponents were relegated on Tuesday night after defeat and now only one place in the bottom three has to be settled.

Herring’s side suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Truro City on Tuesday night, but he’s targeted a positive result this weekend.

“I was pleased with the performance [on Tuesday], I felt that there was a lot of fight there and we have to go into Saturday and concentrate with energy and the work rate to try and get the three points we need.”

The Crusaders were goalless at half-time and the manager felt they could have taken something from their opponents.

“I thought we started the game very well and we were still in the game when it was 0-0 at half-time.

“At the break, I felt that we could have got something from the game.” He added.

Poole Town are currently in the final relegation spot and they face Concord Rangers who sit just above Hungerford.

However, Herring wants his side to get the result first before worrying about anyone else.

“We can’t worry about what Poole are doing we have to concentrate on ourselves.” He said.

“The biggest thing for what we asked the lads to do was to react from the Bath game and they certainly did that.”

Diak John and Louie Soares both missed the trip to Truro on Tuesday, but Herring is hoping both can make the squad on Saturday.