Goodall wants a repeat performance against Bournemouth this weekend

LEE Goodall says his Newbury Blues side showed heart and belief during their 25-24 victory over Exmouth on Saturday.

Blues are currently in the relegation zone in the South West Premier and the victory was vital for their hopes of remaining in the division.

It looked like the game was dead and buried with 62 minutes on the clock as Blues trailed 21-8, but two late tries from Josh Love and one from Joe Pigott gave Goodall’s men a crucial win.

After the game he said: “I don’t know where they dug that from.

“We missed opportunities with kicks at goal and chances in the second half and we could have put it to bed.

“Suddenly we scored and then the momentum seemed to just go our way and it was a monumental effort, especially with the 30-plus phases to save the match.

“That’s heart, that’s belief and that’s what we have to do if we want to stay in this league.”

Blues are now five points behind Exmouth after the result and have suddenly dragged them into a relegation battle too.

Exmouth and Ivybridge both lie five points above Blues and, with two games left, there is an opportunity for Goodall’s men to stay up.

The hosts held off late pressure from their opponents and, despite being reduced to 14 men, the win was theirs.

Goodall said of his side’s defiant late stand: “I knew that if we could dig in during the scrum it wouldn’t go back because it’s so soft over there and I thought the defence was phenomenal today.”

Blues now welcome Bournemouth to Monks Lane on Saturday. After beating Newton Abbot last weekend, the South Coast side has secured second place in the division.

Goodall said: “They might bring up some of their players from the second side as they might rest some of their first team for the play-offs.

“It’s another cup final once again so we’ll focus on that.”