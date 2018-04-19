go

Goodall wants a repeat performance against Bournemouth this weekend

Blues came from behind to beat Exmouth last week and need another win

Liam Headd

Reporter:

Liam Headd

Goodall wants a repeat performance against Bournemouth this weekend

LEE Goodall says his Newbury Blues side showed heart and belief during their 25-24 victory over Exmouth on Saturday.

Blues are currently in the relegation zone in the South West Premier and the victory was vital for their hopes of remaining in the division.

It looked like the game was dead and buried with 62 minutes on the clock as Blues trailed 21-8, but two late tries from Josh Love and one from Joe Pigott gave Goodall’s men a crucial win.

After the game he said: “I don’t know where they dug that from.

“We missed opportunities with kicks at goal and chances in the second half and we could have put it to bed.

“Suddenly we scored and then the momentum seemed to just go our way and it was a monumental effort, especially with the 30-plus phases to save the match.

“That’s heart, that’s belief and that’s what we have to do if we want to stay in this league.”

Blues are now five points behind Exmouth after the result and have suddenly dragged them into a relegation battle too.

Exmouth and Ivybridge both lie five points above Blues and, with two games left, there is an opportunity for Goodall’s men to stay up.

The hosts held off late pressure from their opponents and, despite being reduced to 14 men, the win was theirs.

Goodall said of his side’s defiant late stand: “I knew that if we could dig in during the scrum it wouldn’t go back because it’s so soft over there and I thought the defence was phenomenal today.”

Blues now welcome Bournemouth to Monks Lane on Saturday. After beating Newton Abbot last weekend, the South Coast side has secured second place in the division.

Goodall said: “They might bring up some of their players from the second side as they might rest some of their first team for the play-offs.

“It’s another cup final once again so we’ll focus on that.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Suspected break-in at high street store

Suspected break-in at High Street store

'Rail blockade' to hit West Berkshire next week

'Rail blockade' to hit West Berkshire next week

Suspended jail term for stabbing dog twice

Court

Time frame announced for Newbury bus station move

Time frame announced for Newbury bus station move

Sport

Tadley just one win from promotion
Sport

Tadley just one win from promotion

The club face Laverstock & Ford on Saturday afternoon and need three points

 
Newbury Ladies run riot in final league game of the season
Sport

Newbury Ladies run riot in final league game of the season

The Ladies recorded an impressive victory against Cullompton on Sunday afternoon

 
Sport

Former England star attends annual Falkland CC dinner

 
Sport

Robinson 'forever thankful' for Kingfishers support

 
Sport

Gold Present out as Grand National declares runners

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33