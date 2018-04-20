go

Golden glory for Woolton Hill netballers

School team secures tournament victory and a place in the Hampshire Games

The victorious Woolton Hill Junior School team, with coach Lorraine Bowden

Pupils from Woolton Hill Junior School are celebrating after lifting the Basingstoke Schools Netball League trophy and reaching the county finals.

The team of eight year 6 children have enjoyed the school’s best season ever, having already picked up two silver medals in tournaments this year.

Coach Lorraine Bowden said: “The children have played so well all season and having already won two silvers this was the icing on the cake.

“I am very, very proud of the way they have all developed as players and of their sportsmanship.”

The school qualified for the Basingstoke finals at a previous tournament and were unbeaten on their run to lifting the trophy yesterday (Thursday).

They beat Park View 3-1; local rivals Burghclere 2-0; Cliddesden 3-1; Ashford Hill 10-0; and St John’s 6-1 in the pool matches to proceed to the semi-finals.

There they faced St Anne’s, who they defeated 2-0 to set up another head to head finale with Burghclere.

In the final Burghclere took an early lead and went into half time 3-1 up, but some good shooting from Woolton Hill in the dying minutes saw them secure a 4-3 victory.

Both Woolton Hill and Burghclere now go on to the Hampshire Games finals in Aldershot in June, where they will be representing the Basingstoke area.

