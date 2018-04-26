go

Former England coach set to lead open training at Falkland

Falkland CC are looking out for girls who are interested in playing this summer

Former England coach set to lead open training at Falkland

FALKLAND CC are on the lookout for any girls interested in joining any of their cricket squads ahead of the upcoming season.

There will be an opportunity to take part in an open training session tomorrow (Friday) led by former England coach Neil Rider.

The first session takes place with the training split into two time periods, based on the ages of those involved.

For any girls in Years 4 or 5, training takes place between 5.30pm-6.30pm, while girls in Years 6 or 7 train between 6.30pm-8pm.

Falkland have five junior girl teams and a women’s team that play matches throughout the summer.

The club is also providing a free taster session to give people an opportunity to see if they wish to play this year.

Anyone interested in joining or finding out more information should call Andy on 07780 706811.

